Debra Arndt LeMay Place of Employment:

Ascension All Saints, Wisconsin Ave.

Title:

Registered Nurse Partial Hospital Program Fresh Start, working with children with behavior health problems

Degree/Certification—Type and Institution Attended:

Registered Nurse, Gateway Technical Collage

Hometown:

Bristol

What made you decide to become a nurse?

When I was 16 , accepted a job as a nurses aid in a nursing home. I loved the work , the patients I cared for it was one of the most rewarding things I had ever done. I could not wait to go to work because I knew what I was doing was so important, to the people I cared for.

How many years have worked as a nurse?

41 years

What’s been your most memorable experience?

In the 41 years as a nurse, I have worked in many different areas of practice. Saved many lives. Held the hand of many who were leaving this world. I remember them all.

What challenges did the pandemic present for you as a nurse?

The pandemic for many nurses as well as myself presented many challenges. I felt obligated to help in any way I could working in many different areas in both hospitals. Today still being challenged by the many children, teens and adult attempting to recover from the many loses this pandemic presented.

What motivates you to show up to work each day?

I love working with the most lovable, underserved patients in the world — our children.

Who inspires you?

I am inspired by all the wonderful giving people I work with every day. They are my motivation and are my reminder that what we all do is important.

