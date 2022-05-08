Ciara Ready

Place of Employment:

Advocate Aurora Healthcare and Voca Health

Title:

RN, BSN

Degree/Certification—Type and Institution Attended:

BSN-Chamberlain University

Hometown:

Racine

What made you decide to become a nurse?I chose nursing because my desire to care for others, I wholeheartedly believe Nursing chose me to be able share my gift of compassion, selflessness with my patients.

How many years have worked as a nurse?7 years

What’s been your most memorable experience?For me I have so many memorable experiences being a nurse, so it’s hard to answer this question without being long-winded. Advocating for my patients for better outcomes, Being their voice when they are unable to have their own voice goes a long way. Being able to hold my patients hand and provide comfort during their most vulnerable time will always be for myself and the patient memorable experience.

What challenges did the pandemic present for you as a nurse?I wouldn’t say I had any challenges during the pandemic. As nurses we are resilient to change and adjust to our environment and situation the best way possible with the of our peers and family.

What motivates you to show up to work each day?My patients and my family.

Who inspires you?My family.

