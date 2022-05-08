Carol Annis

Place of Employment: Ascension

Title: LPN

Degree/Certification - Type and Institution Attended & Diploma: Gateway Technical College

Hometown: Racine

What made you decide to become a nurse?

I knew I always wanted to work with people. I wanted a career that would make a difference in people lives. It's important to me to make people feel comfortable, not to

feel afraid, or feel alone. By becoming a nurse you not only doing all of your nursing duties which you went to school for also you are able to do the special things that you as a person want to do for others.

How many years have worked as a nurse?

38 years

What’s been your most memorable experience?

Being a nurse in Pediatrics is such a rewarding, satisfying career. I have had so many wonderful memories with all of my patients, it is hard to pick one as being the most memorable. All I know is I couldn't feel more blessed then being part of such a wonderful profession.

What challenges did the pandemic present for you as a nurse?

I have been a Pediatric nurse in a clinic for 38 years. One of the joys of working with children is to be able to hold their hand to take them for a vision and hearing

screen. Give them a hug after you have given them an injection. Wipe their tears after a procedure. Due to the pandemic I couldn't hold their hand, give them a hug, or

wipe their tears. It was so hard for me not to able to do those little things that make a difference. Things I took for granted that I was able to do for so many years

taken away from me. It is very difficult when you are unable to do things that you would normally do in your profession. Even just the little things.

What motivates you to show up to work each day?

The patients and their families. It is comforting to me to know I will be making a child or a parent feel heard and safe. How they feel matters and their concerns are just as important to me as it to them.

Who inspires you?

My co-workers. I work with the most amazing people. You couldn't ask for a better group to be part of. It doesn't matter how busy they are or what is going on the time they will always be there for you. They are not just co-workers, they are family.

