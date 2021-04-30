Back To Business: Martin's Garage celebrates 91 years of excellent customer service

UNION GROVE — For the last 91 years, Martin’s Garage car dealership on Main Street has famously provided excellent customer service to anyone that walks in.

“It’s just what we do,” said Toni Martin, a fourth generation family member who has been working at the dealership for the last 25 years.

The Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and RAM dealer opened in Downtown Union Grove in 1930 and has been a mainstay in the community ever since. Martin’s Garage has new and pre-owned vehicles, flexible financing options and a dedicated repair/service center.

Its customer service is exemplified by the staff there: Most of them have worked at Martin’s Garage for many years, Toni said.

“I’m driven by helping the customer,” said Doyal Abbott, parts manager, an employee of at least 22 years. “It’s the reason I get up in the morning. We (the staff) all love to help. It’s infectious.”

Robbyn Wilks, a Union Grove native who has moved to Kenosha County, first went to Martin’s Garage in 2005. Since then, she has bought four cars from the dealership, having just purchased her most recent car — a Dodge Durango — recently.