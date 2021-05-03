Asking for help: ADRC offers webinar for caregivers balancing home and work

“We are taught to take care of ourselves, and see asking for help as a sign of weakness,” said Jane Mahoney, Older Americans Act Consultant for the Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources.

“We may tell ourselves that it will get better or that there isn’t anything anyone else can do anyway,” Mahoney continued. “As a caregiver, we may feel that no one else can really do our job. We may even talk ourselves into thinking we actually don’t need help, but deep down, we know we could use some assistance. Admitting that we need help is the first step to getting help.”

The caregiving issue didn’t arise only during the pandemic, nor will it disappear with it, according to the AARP.

Research has shown that caregiving duties impacted worker’ absenteeism and productivity before COVID-19 reached the U.S. In a survey, 86% of respondents said they had stayed home from work to care for a family member or pet at least a few times per year; more than half said they did so at least once every couple of months.

When you are ready to ask for help in your caregiving responsibilities, be specific in what you need the most.