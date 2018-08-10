MADISON — A former Wisconsin prisons director accuses Gov. Scott Walker and Attorney General Brad Schimel of driving him to the edge of suicide in a new book released Friday, extending a long-running feud between him, Walker’s office and the state Department of Justice.
Former Department of Corrections Secretary Ed Wall also takes Walker to task in his book, “Unethical: Life in Scott Walker’s Cabinet and the Dirty Side of Politics,” for aligning himself with President Donald Trump. Wall claims Walker told him that Trump would destroy the Republican Party.
Walker spokeswoman Amy Hasenberg called Wall’s allegations baseless. Schimel said Wall’s accusations are inaccurate and he hopes Wall gets help.
Walker appointed Wall to lead the state Corrections Department in 2012. He resigned in 2016 amid allegations of widespread abuse at the state’s youth prison. The state Department of Justice launched an investigation but the FBI has since taken over the probe.
State law permitted Wall to return to his previous job as administrator of the Justice Department’s Division of Criminal Investigation. Agency officials gave him his job back but quickly demoted him and placed him on administrative leave.
Schimel fired him in April 2016, after he sent a letter to Walker’s chief of staff at the time, Rich Zipperer, asking for help getting his administrator job back. Wall noted in the letter that the administration was concerned about creating public records and told Zipperer to feel free to shred the document. Schimel said he couldn’t trust an employee who encouraged others to break the law.
Wall has since landed a job with a New Hampshire cybersecurity firm but remains bitter about how he believes he was treated.
In the book, Wall writes that he told the Justice Department about problems at the youth prison but the agency dragged its feet. Zipperer told him it would take a lawsuit to make Walker’s administration care about problems at the youth prison, he wrote.
