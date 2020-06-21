Ex-Packer QB Brett Favre compares Colin Kaepernick to Pat Tillman: 'He's deserving of much praise and respect'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Brett Favre thinks Colin Kaepernick's is on the same level as Pat Tillman.

The comparison made by the former Green Bay Packers quarterback has to do with "leaving" an NFL career behind for a greater good.

"It's not easy for a guy his age — black or white, Hispanic, whatever — to stop something that you've always dreamed of doing, and put it on hold, maybe forever, for something that you believe in," Favre told TMZ Sports on Sunday.

"I can only think of right off the top of my head, Pat Tillman is another guy that did something similar," Favre said. "And, we regard him as a hero. So, I'd assume that hero status will be stamped with Kaepernick as well."

Kaepernick didn't exactly "leave" the league after the 2016 season the same way Tillman did after 9/11. Favre is correct in thinking of Kaepernick as someone worthy of "hero status" though.

Kaepernick was ostracized from the NFL for peacefully protesting racial injustice and police brutality in the country, by taking a knee during the playing of the national anthem.

Tillman left his career as an Arizona Cardinals safety to join the U.S. Army in 2001. He was tragically killed while on patrol in Afghanistan in 2004.