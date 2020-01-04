Ex-Packer barred from school after Christmas play incident

He later said that Desmith and Salmi attended the pageant at his request to photograph his three sons and a daughter because he objected to their participation on religious grounds. Gbaja-Biamila shares custody of the children with his ex-wife.

During Friday’s hearing, Gbaja-Biamila, offered a mix of unconventional legal arguments while objecting to conventional legal terminology, often straying far afield from the point of the proceedings.

“We are not respondents,” Gbaja-Biamila protested when Mix called the case. “We are only men. … We’ll bill you $10 per second if you want to (call us that).”

Following the pageant incident, Jung testified, he started the school’s Christmas break two days early out of safety considerations and enlisted police and private security for student drop-off and pickup times. He said four families dropped out of the school because of worries over the incident.

Mix ordered that Gbaja-Biamila, Salma and Desmith not come within 100 feet of Jung, the school and school events for four years.

Gbaja-Biamila told the newspaper afterward that he was not surprised by the outcome.

“It’s a wicked system,” he said. “I live according to a righteous code of ethics, they live according to a wicked one. But it is what it is.”

