Ex-NBA star Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Bryant looms large over the current generation of NBA players. After James passed Bryant on Saturday, he remembered listening to Bryant when the superstar came to speak at a childhood basketball camp.

"I remember one thing he said: If you want to be great at it, or want to be one of the greats, you've got to put the work in," James said after passing Bryant's career scoring mark.

James later teamed up with Bryant on the 2008 U.S. Olympic team in Beijing.

"He had zero flaws offensively," James said. "Zero. You backed off of him, he could shoot the 3. You body him up a little bit, he could go around you. He could shoot from mid-range. He could post. He could make free throws. ... He was just immortal offensively because of his skill set and his work ethic."

Bryant was a basketball superstar for his entire adult life. He entered the NBA draft straight out of high school in 1996 after a childhood spent partly in Italy, where his father, former NBA player Joe "Jellybean" Bryant, played professionally.