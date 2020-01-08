Ex-MSU coach Perles dies at 85

George Perles, who coached Michigan State to a Rose Bowl victory in 1988 and was a key defensive assistant for the dominant Pittsburgh Steelers teams of the 1970s, died Tuesday. He was 85.
Perles played football at Michigan State and later was an assistant coach, head coach, athletic director and member of the school’s governing body. Michigan State announced Perles' death Wednesday.
“George touched so many lives. He helped so many people. He was fiercely loyal and never forgot where he came from," said Brian Mosallam, a former Michigan State football player now on the Board of Trustees. “We lost a giant.”
Michigan State hired Perles in 1983 to revive its beleaguered football program. He did just that, winning Big Ten titles in 1987 and 1990 and coaching the school in seven bowl games. He helped the Spartans beat Southern California, 20-17, on Jan. 1, 1988, for their first Rose Bowl win in three-plus decades.
Perles was an assistant coach for the Spartans before he was hired away in 1972 to coach the Steelers’ defensive line. He later was defensive coordinator and assistant head coach for a team that won four NFL championships in six years. The Philadelphia Stars of the U.S. Football League signed him in 1982, but he got out of his contract to return to the campus in East Lansing, Michigan.
The Green Bay Packers tried to lure Perles to the NFL shortly after his Rose Bowl victory and the New York Jets tried two years later. Both times Perles leveraged the opportunities to get what he wanted at Michigan State.
He signed a 10-year contract after passing on the chance to lead the Packers. Just before he was going to be introduced as the Jets’ coach in 1990, he was given the title of athletic director despite objections from John DiBiaggio, the university president.
Perles was forced to give up the AD job in 1992 and was fired as coach late in the 1994 season with the team on the way to a 5-6 finish. After an outside investigation, Peter McPherson, then the school president, said the Spartans would forfeit their games because of an academic scandal. The NCAA cleared Perles.
Baseball
Infielder Starlin Castro finalized a two-year contract with the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, one of a flurry of recent moves by the World Series champions.
Castro's deal gives the club someone who can start at second base and maybe also play some at third, where Anthony Rendon left as a free agent. Castro gets $5 million next season and $7 million in 2021 plus the chance to earn award bonuses.
Last season with the Miami Marlins, Castro batted .270 with career highs of 22 homers and 86 RBIs. He appeared in all 162 games, making 115 starts at second and 42 at third, along with two at shortstop.
Castro will turn 30 in March and is entering his 11th season in the majors. In addition to the Marlins, he has played for the Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees and been an All-Star four times.
• Robinson Chirinos and the Texas Rangers were close Wednesday to a $6.5 million, one-year contract to reunite after the veteran catcher spent a season with the AL West rival Houston Astros.
Chirinos would have a $5.5 million salary this season. The deal includes a $6.5 million option for 2021 with a $1 million buyout.
After six seasons with the Rangers, Chirinos became a free agent when Texas declined a $4.5 million option after the 2019 season and he signed a $5.75 million deal with Houston. He hit .238 with 17 homers and 58 RBIs in 114 games for the American League champions, while catching for AL Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander and runner-up Gerrit Cole. He homered in Games 3 and 4 of the World Series, including a pair in Game 4.
The 35-year-old likely will become the Rangers' starting catcher again. Jeff Mathis, the 36-year-old who hit only .158 last season, is going into the second year of his two-year deal, and Jose Trevino played 40 games as a rookie.