Ex-MSU coach Perles dies at 85

He signed a 10-year contract after passing on the chance to lead the Packers. Just before he was going to be introduced as the Jets’ coach in 1990, he was given the title of athletic director despite objections from John DiBiaggio, the university president.

Perles was forced to give up the AD job in 1992 and was fired as coach late in the 1994 season with the team on the way to a 5-6 finish. After an outside investigation, Peter McPherson, then the school president, said the Spartans would forfeit their games because of an academic scandal. The NCAA cleared Perles.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Baseball

Infielder Starlin Castro finalized a two-year contract with the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, one of a flurry of recent moves by the World Series champions.

Castro's deal gives the club someone who can start at second base and maybe also play some at third, where Anthony Rendon left as a free agent. Castro gets $5 million next season and $7 million in 2021 plus the chance to earn award bonuses.

Last season with the Miami Marlins, Castro batted .270 with career highs of 22 homers and 86 RBIs. He appeared in all 162 games, making 115 starts at second and 42 at third, along with two at shortstop.