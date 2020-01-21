Evers signs bills designed to fight Lyme disease

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Doctors, insurance plan directors, leaders of hospitals and others all heralded the deal.

“We know this agreement today is going to save lives in Wisconsin," said Kevin Roy, chief public policy officer for Shatterproof, a national nonprofit group that works to combat opioid addictions.

Eric Borgerding, president of the Wisconsin Hospital Association, said in a statement that prior authorization agreements often placed barriers on people seeking treatment, creating unnecessary administrative burdens to health care providers trying to treat people with substance abuse addictions.

Any delay in treatment can lead to patients relapsing back into addiction, so removing this barrier will help them remain sober, said Dr. David Galbis-Reig, president of the Wisconsin Society of Addiction Medicine.

Nygren, a Republican from Marinette, has worked for years to combat the state's opioid crisis. Nygren's own daughter has struggled with addiction and he's told her story as he's guided the passage of more than two dozen law changes, known as the HOPE agenda, since 2014.

The state Assembly on Tuesday was also slated to pass a package of bills that are part of the HOPE agenda designed to address addiction and make it easier to treat pain without prescribing opioids.