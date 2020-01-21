Evers signs bills designed to fight Lyme disease

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday signed into law a pair of bills designed to combat the spread of Lyme disease by warning visitors to state parks and other outdoor properties about the risks and making insect repellent available to buy in state parks and trails.
Under one new law, the state Department of Natural Resources would be required to post at least one sign warning visitors about Lyme disease at each state park, trail, recreation area and forest. The second new law allows the department to sell insect repellent in state parks and forests.
Lyme disease is caused by bacteria transmitted through tick bites. Symptoms can include fever, headache, fatigue and rashes. If left untreated it can spread to joints, the heart and nervous system, causing pain, dizziness, heart palpitations and inflammation of the brain and spinal cord.
The average number of Lyme disease cases in Wisconsin has more than doubled over the last decade. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Wisconsin saw 1,121 confirmed cases in 2018, the fifth-highest number of cases in the country behind Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Connecticut.
Addiction treatment to expand
Wisconsin insurance companies, healthcare providers and others announced an agreement Tuesday to do away with prior authorization requirements for most patients that can slow the prescription of drugs to treat people fighting substance abuse.
Those involved with the deal, announced at the state Capitol, heralded it as a major advancement in the fight against addiction. The agreement will expand access to medication-assisted treatment — a method used to help those addicted to opioids — to more than a million patients, said state Rep. John Nygren.
“This is a monumental change,” Nygren said.
Most insurance companies require that before a doctor can prescribe a medication to treat substance abuse, they get prior authorization from the patient's insurance. Under the deal, prior authorization will not be needed in most cases, Nygren said. Health insurers agreed to cover at least one product to treat opioid addiction, such as naloxone or Narcan, without pre-approval from the insurance company.
“This agreement will impact lives," Nygren said. "It will save lives.”
There is no formal written agreement or law change, Nygren said, just a commitment from the insurance companies and others to make the change. Representatives from those taking part in the agreement said they would immediately make the change if they hadn't already.
Those taking part in the agreement are Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield; Children's Community Health Plan; Dean Health Plan; Network Health; MercyCare Health Plans; Quartz; Security Health Plan; United Healthcare; and WPS Health Solutions.
Doctors, insurance plan directors, leaders of hospitals and others all heralded the deal.
“We know this agreement today is going to save lives in Wisconsin," said Kevin Roy, chief public policy officer for Shatterproof, a national nonprofit group that works to combat opioid addictions.
Eric Borgerding, president of the Wisconsin Hospital Association, said in a statement that prior authorization agreements often placed barriers on people seeking treatment, creating unnecessary administrative burdens to health care providers trying to treat people with substance abuse addictions.
Any delay in treatment can lead to patients relapsing back into addiction, so removing this barrier will help them remain sober, said Dr. David Galbis-Reig, president of the Wisconsin Society of Addiction Medicine.
Nygren, a Republican from Marinette, has worked for years to combat the state's opioid crisis. Nygren's own daughter has struggled with addiction and he's told her story as he's guided the passage of more than two dozen law changes, known as the HOPE agenda, since 2014.
The state Assembly on Tuesday was also slated to pass a package of bills that are part of the HOPE agenda designed to address addiction and make it easier to treat pain without prescribing opioids.
One bill would prohibit penalizing state employees for using medication-assisted treatments for opioid addiction. Under another proposal, county jails would have easier access and training to use Narcan, which is given to rapidly reverse an opioid addiction. Another measure would create a Medicaid benefit for peer recovery coach services.
Senate moves to legalize ballot selfies
Wisconsin voters could legally take selfies with their marked election ballots under a proposal up for approval in the state Senate on Tuesday.
Supporters of the measure call the current ban archaic, especially in an era in which voters are increasingly posting pictures of themselves with their marked ballots on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook. But county election clerks warned last year that changing the law could open the door to undoing the secrecy of the ballot.
The Wisconsin County Clerk Association registered against the bill. Clerks warned lawmakers that making it commonplace to show a marked ballot could lead to employers, unions or others forcing people to prove they voted a certain way to receive a benefit or avoid being punished. They also voiced concern about how people legally taking photos in a polling location could infringe on the confidentiality rights of other voters.
Court rulings on ballot selfies have been mixed across the country after several cases sprung up from the 2016 presidential elections. Courts in New Hampshire and Indiana found that laws in those states that prohibit ballot selfies were unconstitutional. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to take up the case out of New Hampshire after that state’s law was found to be unconstitutional.
However, in Michigan and New York, state laws banning ballot selfies at polling places were upheld.
Wisconsin is one of 18 states with a law barring the showing of a completed ballot, but it is rarely enforced.