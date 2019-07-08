Electric Scooters Indiana

Eric Horvath, South Bend director of public works, tries out a Lime dockless electric scooter after a news conference on Nov. 8 in South Bend, Ind. Lime has received city approval to launch electric scooters on a 45-day trial basis downtown and on the Indiana University-South Bend campus.

 AP FILE PHOTO

MILWAUKEE — Gov. Tony Evers has signed a bill to regulate electric scooters on roads and sidewalks.

Under the bipartisan measure , scooters must weigh less than 100 pounds and abide by a 15 mph speed limit. Local governments could prohibit use on sidewalks or streets with speed limits above 25 mph and restrict public rentals.

Evers signed the bill Monday afternoon in Milwaukee. State Ethics Commission records show no groups have registered against the measure.

The city of Milwaukee sued Bird Rides Inc. last year after the company started renting scooters there without a regulatory framework. The city and the company reached a settlement in May that calls for the company to bring the scooters back once regulations are adopted.

