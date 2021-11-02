Evers says lawbreakers ‘should be prosecuted’

Wolfe also said she is still learning the details of Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling’s investigation related to the Ridgewood Care Center in Mount Pleasant, but added that “it sounds like there are some procedures that may not have been followed” related to absentee voting at the Mount Pleasant center. If anyone felt coerced or influenced to vote in a specific manner, as Schmaling suggested, Wolfe said local law enforcement should investigate.
Gov. Tony Evers echoed those statements Tuesday.
“It’s pretty simple,” the Democratic governor said at a Capitol news conference. “It’s not something that should be made more complex by the politics. Somebody screwed up, they should be prosecuted. Simple as that ... If indeed something happened at a single Racine (County) nursing home, that should be investigated and charges brought if there’s a crime.”
Last week, Schmaling called on the Wisconsin Department of Justice to investigate a decision by the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission last year to instruct local elections officials to send absentee ballots to nursing home residents instead of dispatching poll workers to them to oversee voting in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
The state justice department has already said it has no plans to pursue the case, the sheriff said.
Wolfe noted Monday that the Wisconsin Elections Commission “is not a law enforcement entity and we cannot prosecute crimes.”
Wolfe says she’s not ‘an easy target’
The allegations — that eight residents of the Ridgewood Care Center cast ballots in the November election even though their families believed they did not have the mental capacity to vote — were followed by calls for Wolfe’s resignation from close to a dozen state Republicans, including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester.
“I think in some ways they think I’m an easy target — I’m not,” Wolfe said during a press conference Monday. “I don’t think that the claims have any basis and I do think this is partisan politics at its worst, but at the same time I have an obligation as the state’s nonpartisan elections official to rise above it.”
State law does not bar those with cognitive delays or disabilities from voting unless they have been deemed incompetent by a court.
Wolfe said challenges surrounding last year’s election were compounded by the fact that many nursing homes were not allowing election workers inside due to the pandemic. If special voting deputies cannot meet with a resident, they have to mail an absentee ballot to ensure their ability to vote, she added.
In March 2020, the commission voted 5-1 that poll workers should not be sent into nursing homes to help with voting due to an order issued by Evers that closed all nonessential businesses early in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vos said on WISN-TV on Friday that he was made aware of the Racine County investigation months ago. That contradicted what Schmaling had said when he laid out the allegations the day before; Schmaling replied “no” the day before when asked if he had spoken with Vos about the investigation.
Matt Smith of WISN-TV reported Monday that the sheriff confirmed having spoken with Vos, as well as District Attorney Tricia Hanson and County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, about the investigation more than 6 months before the investigation was made public.
Schmaling then reaffirmed that his office’s investigation is in no way connected with statewide probes ordered by Vos.
Reviewing the audit
Wolfe also said the Wisconsin Elections Commission will convene on Dec. 1 to discuss next steps following the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau’s report released last month that made 48 recommendations for improvements in how elections are run. The Audit Bureau’s report did not find any widespread fraud or abuse that would have affected the outcome of the election and Republican lawmakers said the audit showed that the election was “safe and secure,” even if mistakes were made.
Senate Republicans last week said they were also launching an investigation into issues raised by the nonpartisan audit.
Speaking on PBS Wisconsin’s “Here and Now” on Friday, Sen. Kathy Bernier, a Republican former county elections clerk and chair of the committee that will head the Senate investigation, said she disagrees with calls for Wolfe’s resignation.
Bernier added that, as administrator, Wolfe follows directions from the bipartisan commission.
“I believe the commission is set up for failure at this point,” Bernier said, “with the personalities that are involved, with three Democrats and three Republicans, each voting their separate partisan wishes.”
Adam Rogan of The Journal Times and The Associated Press contributed to this report.