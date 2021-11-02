Evers says lawbreakers ‘should be prosecuted’

Wolfe says she’s not ‘an easy target’

The allegations — that eight residents of the Ridgewood Care Center cast ballots in the November election even though their families believed they did not have the mental capacity to vote — were followed by calls for Wolfe’s resignation from close to a dozen state Republicans, including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester.

“I think in some ways they think I’m an easy target — I’m not,” Wolfe said during a press conference Monday. “I don’t think that the claims have any basis and I do think this is partisan politics at its worst, but at the same time I have an obligation as the state’s nonpartisan elections official to rise above it.”

State law does not bar those with cognitive delays or disabilities from voting unless they have been deemed incompetent by a court.

Wolfe said challenges surrounding last year’s election were compounded by the fact that many nursing homes were not allowing election workers inside due to the pandemic. If special voting deputies cannot meet with a resident, they have to mail an absentee ballot to ensure their ability to vote, she added.