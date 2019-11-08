Evers restores 'holiday tree' to evergreen in Capitol rotunda

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Republican Scott Fitzgerald, the state Senate majority leader and a 2020 congressional candidate, tweeted that Evers’ move was “ ‘PC’ garbage. It’s a Christmas Tree”

Tweeted Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester: “We all know it’s a Christmas tree no matter what @GovEvers calls it ...”

Asked for his thoughts on calling the tree a holiday tree, The Rev. Andrew Kurz, the Knights of Columbus Wisconsin state chaplain, said in an email that “anyone who is intent on keeping Jesus Christ out of Christmas could be considered as working against our mission, but we would forgive them with an invitation to find the way, the truth and the life that is Jesus Christ.”

Asked in a follow-up email if he was saying Evers is removing Christ from Christmas, Kurz said he wasn’t sure what the governor’s intentions are.

Annie Laurie Gaylor, co-president of the Freedom from Religion Foundation, applauded Evers’ decision to rename the tree. She said the move shows the governor is trying to be inclusive and noted the Christmas tree originates from pagan traditions.