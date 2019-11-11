Evers refuses to disclose day's worth of emails as requested

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers refused to release one day’s worth of emails as requested under Wisconsin’s open records law, a move that advocacy groups say is an illegal interpretation of the law.

WITI-TV reports that it initially made a request under the open records law for just over four weeks of emails between Evers and his chief of staff, Maggie Gau. When Evers’ assistant legal counsel, Erin Deeley, denied the request, the TV station narrowed it to one week. When that was rejected, it narrowed the request to just one day.

That, too, was rejected.

Deeley told the station that requests for all emails over a specific time frame, no matter how short, will be denied. Requests won’t be fulfilled unless they include search terms or wording that can be turned into search terms, Deeley added.

Open-records advocates disagree.

“I don’t think (this denial) is a legal interpretation of our open records law,” said Bill Lueders, president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council.

April Barker, an open records attorney, said the denial is “part of a concerted effort, unfortunately, to come up with ways to limit public access.” She agreed with Lueders that Evers’ legal interpretation in this case violates the law.