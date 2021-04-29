Evers: I'm listening to the people, not GOP lawmakers

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers said Thursday that he hasn’t met with Republican legislative leaders to discuss his $91 billion state budget proposal because he’s listening to what the people of Wisconsin want and that GOP lawmakers should do the same.

Republicans who control the Legislature’s budget committee are expected to vote as soon as next week to remove many of Evers’ priorities, such as expanding Medicaid and legalizing recreational marijuana, as they begin to create the next budget.

“It’s clear from my vantage point the people of Wisconsin need to be heard from,” Evers said outside of a Madison elementary school, where he was joined by the district’s superintendent and Democrats on the budget committee. “At this point in time, I don’t think (Republicans) are listening to the people of Wisconsin. That’s the bottom line.”

He said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu “need to listen to the people of Wisconsin, too.”

LeMahieu said in a statement that he wanted to meet with Evers.

“I’d really like to have a more regular dialogue with him. I think the people of Wisconsin benefit when we all work together,” LeMahieu said. “I’m willing to do that.”