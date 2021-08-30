Evers: GOP concerns over Afghan refugees 'dog whistle crap'

MADISON — Republican concerns over the screening process for thousands of Afghan refugees who stood side by side with Americans and are now being processed through Fort McCoy are unfounded “dog whistle crap,” Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Monday.

Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, have criticized the vetting process and warned about terrorists being allowed into the country. After a tour of the base last week, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., questioned whether the refugees at Fort McCoy had been fully vetted and called White House assurances about the process “lipstick on a pig.”

Evers also toured the base last week and met with refugees. He said Republicans criticizing the vetting of those refugees are “vastly uninformed.”

“Or they like to raise that specter of maybe some of those little kids I saw at Fort McCoy are terrorists or maybe those adults that I saw at Fort McCoy who were working hand in hand with our soldiers and airmen in Afghanistan, somehow they are terrorists even though they’ve been vetted four or five or six times even before they left Afghanistan,” Evers said. “To me, it’s dog whistle crap and we don’t need any of that.”