MADISON — The Democratic nominee to challenge Republican Gov. Scott Walker says he will "take the fight" to Walker by running the same kind of race he did in the primary.
Tony Evers won the eight-person Democratic primary Tuesday. He is the state schools chief and says that he will attack Walker on his record and talk about issues Wisconsin voters care about, including education and jobs.
Evers told The Associated Press in an interview that those are all things Walker "has failed at."
The 66-year-old Evers is also downplaying concerns he isn't inspiring enough to defeat Walker.
Evers says, "I will take the fight to Scott Walker but I will also be equally passionate about the issues."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
Walker failed education?????This moron is in charge of education.
I can hear my teacher friends already clamoring to get this ineffective goof elected. All they want is their money back from Act 10.
What started evers on this pipe dream is that the last state wide election he won was an off year election garnering 75% of the vote but with less that 20% of the electorate casting votes. Basically it was he family and old union pals that got him that win. If tony thinks he's going to get that same kind of numbers in November, he is going to wake up with one heck of a drubbing hangover.
I STAND WITH WALKER
Go ahead and talk about Walkers record it’s great, lower taxes more jobs more money to schools you should vote for him.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.