Everett Jovan Ratliff
Everett (aka Courtney Beamon) Jovan Ratliff, 100 block of McKinley Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (more than 40 grams, use of a dangerous weapon, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), possession of a firearm by a felon, maintaining a drug trafficking place (use of a dangerous weapon, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), possession of THC (use of a dangerous weapon).

