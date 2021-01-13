Trivia
night helps Literacy Council
RACINE — It may be January in the middle of an isolating pandemic, but that doesn’t mean people can’t enjoy some safe, fun entertainment with others. The Racine Literacy Council will give people that opportunity with its Virtual Trivia Night from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29.
This night with a professional trivia host offers prizes to the top three teams. People can register with a team of eight, as a couple or as an individual. Organizers will match individuals with others. With a virtual platform, people can play from anywhere there is Internet access.
Each entry includes a bottle of wine or six-pack of beer from Timer’s Beverage Center that the players may pick up the week of the event. Digital gift cards will be issued to participants in the top three teams. The event will include four rounds of trivia questions.
Costs are $250 for a team, $70 for a couple and $40 for an individual. Registration is required by Jan. 25 by going to https://racineliteracy.com (under Events).
Proceeds support the Racine Literacy Council’s programs to enhance the literacy skills of Racine adults.
Beer tasting at Racine Zoo Jan. 23
RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., will host an outdoor beer tasting event from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23. Attendees can cozy up by the fire sampling a selection of craft beers.
The evening includes unlimited beer sampling, soup and hors d’oeuvres and a Racine Zoo beer glass souvenir. Hot cocoa and Irish cream will also be sold. The event will take place outside in the Safari Base Camp pavilion. There will be fire pits and space heaters.
Tickets cost $30 for ages 21 and older who are drinking, or $25 for nondrinkers ages 3 and older. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger. Advance registration is required. Go to racinezoo.org.
Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.
Winter campfire event is Saturday
CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, will host a winter campfire event event from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16.
People can reserve a campfire for a group of four or more (or a table if you prefer heated space). One-half of a campfire can be reserved for three or less people. Food, soft drinks and hot chocolate will be available from the Rose Mob Grill food truck. Adults may bring their own adult beverage. Some tree stump seating is available but people are encouraged to bring their own chair.
Cross-country skis and snowshoes are available to rent prior to the campfires; equipment must be returned by 5 p.m.
The cost is $40 per campfire or table in heated space; $25 for three or less people. Space is limited and reservations are required by calling 262-639-1515 or email info@RiverBendNatureCenterRacine.org.
Proceeds benefit River Bend Nature Center programs and trails.
Coolest winter attraction might open Jan. 21
GENEVA — Tickets may go on sale soon for what is literally the coolest winter attraction in the Lake Geneva area.
The target date for the opening of Ice Castles at Geneva National Resort & Club, 1221 Geneva National Ave. South, is between Jan. 21 and 23, weather permitting.
Melissa Smuzynski, of Ice Castles LLC, said if the target date holds, tickets would go on sale Jan. 18 or 19.
Check icecastles.com/wisconsin for updates.
Tickets are expected to cost $22.99 for ages 12 and older Friday through Sunday, and $18.99 Monday through Thursday. For ages 4 to 11, tickets are $18.99 on weekends, $12.99 weekdays.
Geneva National is located off Highway 50.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect new information about the Ice Castles at Geneva National Resort & Club.
Waterford’s skating rink now open
WATERFORD — The Village of Waterford’s skating rink has moved locations and is ready for skaters.
The rink, formerly located at the intersection of Main and Milwaukee streets, is now closer to the Fox River, at Ten Club Park, 100 S. First St. Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, weather dependent.
Mike Sponholtz, parks and facilities supervisor for the village, said he’s going to try to make the hours 3-7 p.m. for family skating and 7-10 p.m. for those who want to play hockey. That should limit the number of people on the ice, he said.
Use of the ice is free. Skate rentals are $2. Hot chocolate, popcorn, candy bars and water will be sold for $1 each from the Lions Club of Waterford on Fridays from 6 to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 2 to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 2 to 8 p.m.
Ice golf Jan. 30 is fundraiser
DOVER — The eighth annual Winter Ice Golf fundraiser will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 30, at Michael’s on the Lake, 3101 Eagle Road. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m.
Activities will be held outdoors on Eagle Lake. Golf clubs and tennis balls are provided or people can bring their own.