Evening paddle at River Bend Nature Center

CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is extending canoe and kayak rental hours on Wednesday, Aug. 18, so people can enjoy the river at dusk. Launch will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and return by 8:30 p.m.
The cost is $30 per boat. Reservations are required by sending names of people in group to info@riverbendracine.org or call 262-639-1515.
Canoes and kayaks are also available for rent from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Go to riverbendracine.org.
In this Series
Things to do in and around Racine County
-
Have fun in the sun at North Beach
-
Submit your event to our free online calendar
-
'Lisa Marie Barber: Heart Shaped World' opens Aug. 14 at OS Projects
- 57 updates