Even at 5-1, this is a team that can't get any respect

CHICAGO — If the Chicago Bears pull off an upset against the Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football," Tashaun Gipson wants to hear more respect for his team on sports-talk shows Tuesday morning.

"I know we hear things about being the worst 5-1 team and this and that, but it's just an opportunity for us to go out and show we belong where we are," the Bears safety said. "And it's a reason we've won five games, and it's not just by luck.

"I mean, it's all over (the place). I watch 'Get Up,' you know, 'Good Morning Football' and stuff like that. We are the most talked about 5-1 team. I don't think people truly give us our respect. You look at these power rankings — and you know you're taught not to pay attention to those things, and obviously we don't care — but we hear."

After the Bears beat the Carolina Panthers on Sunday to reach 5-1, NFL.com columnist Dan Hanzus moved the Bears up five spots to 11th in his weekly power rankings — two spots behind the 4-2 Rams and a notch below the 3-2 Saints.

Earlier this week, "Good Morning Football" co-host Peter Schrager asked Hanzus: "What do you say to Bears fans who say, 'What else do we got to do?' Sorry, it's not style points."