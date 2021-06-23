 Skip to main content
Eusevio Garcia Jr.

Eusevio Eenrique Garcia Jr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin, first degree recklessly endangering safety, intoxicated use of a vehicle (great bodily harm), reckless driving causing great bodily harm, knowingly operate motor vehicle while suspended (great bodily harm), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), operating while intoxicated causing injury (1st offense).

