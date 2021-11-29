 Skip to main content
Eugene Taylor

Eugene Taylor, 1400 block of Lincoln Street, Racine, stalking (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), possession of cocaine, possession of narcotic drugs.

