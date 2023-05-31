Eugene A. Williams, Murphsboro, Illinois, strangulation and suffocation (with a previous conviction, domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Eugene A. Williams
Related to this story
Most Popular
RACINE — A Racine man is facing more than a dozen charges after after being accused of hitting a woman with a baseball bat.
Governing bodies across the state recently received checks from Monsanto from a class action lawsuit regarding water quality. These participat…
A 49-year-old man from Racine died in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Friday, the Mount Pleasant Police Department reported.
The purchase agreement between The Village of Mount Pleasant and Microsoft has been completed.
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District will have a new leader next school year.