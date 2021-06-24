 Skip to main content
Ethan A Barnet
Ethan A Barnet

Ethan Barnet

Ethan A Barnet, 6500 block of Spring Meadow Lane, Mount Pleasant, drive or operate a motor vehicle without owner's consent, felony bail jumping.

