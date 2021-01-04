Estates of two men shot by Rittenhouse sue for $20 million for alleged negligence by law enforcement in Kenosha

KENOSHA — Claims filed on behalf of two men shot by an Illinois teen during a night of protests over a police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, allege the city and Kenosha County were negligent in their response to the unrest.
Gaige Grosskreutz, who was seriously wounded, and the parents of Anthony Huber, who was killed, have each filed $10 million claim notices with both the city and county. The notices usually are precursors to lawsuits filed against local governments.
Grosskreutz and Huber were shot by 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse on Aug. 25 during violent protests that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was left partially paralyzed when a white officer fired numerous shots into his back as police tried to arrest him.
Rittenhouse, who is now 18, is charged with five felonies, including first-degree intentional homicide. He claims he fired his assault-style rifle in self-defense.
Grosskreutz’s attorney, Kimberly Motley, says the actions, or inactions, by police and sheriff's deputies are tied to the shootings.
Law enforcement officers were filmed giving water to armed self-described militia members, including Rittenhouse, and saying "We appreciate you guys." Simultaneously in that video, other officers on loudspeakers can be heard telling Black Lives Matter demonstrators to clear the streets just blocks away after curfew.
Motley reportedly said the claims lack details typically found in civil suits because the plaintiffs don’t want to interfere with the ongoing prosecution of Rittenhouse.
A class-action lawsuit, filed in September with Motley as the lead attorney, alleges that protesters' rights were inappropriately infringed upon since many were detained while pro-police demonstrators were allowed to “roam” without harassment by law enforcement. That case remains ongoing.
Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Illinois, is free on $2 million bail while awaiting trial.
The City of Kenosha is preparing for protests when a charging decision comes in the police shooting of Blake, officials said Sunday, while Blake's family has pled for nondestructive, nonviolent demonstrations. A decision is expected within the next two weeks.