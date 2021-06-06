Essential Quality delivers goods

Second on the list is almost assuredly the highest finish for La Russa, who also began his managerial career with the White Sox in 1979. The top spot belongs to Connie Mack with 3,731 victories.

Golf

Jon Rahm walked off the 18th green after tying the 54-hole record and building a six-shot lead in Dublin, Ohio, leaving him on the cusp of joining Tiger Woods as the only repeat winners of the Memorial.

Moments later, he doubled over behind the green and said in anguish, “Not again!”

Rahm was notified he tested positive for the coronavirus, knocking him out of the tournament.

A command performance, that included a hole-in-one Saturday morning to complete his second round followed by an 8-under 64 to tie two tournament records, went to waste.

The PGA Tour said the Spaniard had come in close contact with a person who was COVID-19 positive, meaning Rahm could play provided he was tested daily. Every test since he arrived Monday came back negative except the one after his second round, which was completed Saturday morning.

The positive test was confirmed as Rahm was playing the 18th hole, knowing nothing except no one was close to him on the leaderboard.