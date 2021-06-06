Essential Quality delivers goods

Brad Cox insisted he wasn’t sitting around waiting or worrying about whether a disqualification of Bob Baffert’s Kentucky Derby winner would give him his first victory in a Triple Crown race.
Essential Quality captured the Belmont Stakes on Saturday in New York to make sure Cox wouldn’t need to wait a second longer to be a Triple Crown race-winning trainer.
The striking gray colt who was bet down 6-5 as the favorite passed early leader Hot Rod Charlie around the final turn and charged ahead to the wire to win the 1½-mile $1 million race in front of 11,238 mostly maskless fans at Belmont Park.
Cox could be a Derby champion with Mandaloun if Baffert-trained Medina Spirit is disqualified for failing a postrace drug test. Two samples have confirmed the presence of the steroid betamethasone, though Kentucky officials have not yet announced the horse’s disqualification — a move that would elevate Mandaloun to the top spot.
But Cox was able to enjoy this one with Essential Quality beating Hot Rod Charlie by 1¼ lengths. Essential Quality did so in 2:27.11, taking advantage of an unexpected hot pace set by Hot Rod Charlie.
Auto racing
A.J. Allmendinger rallied from a penalty, benefitted from a late caution and used a sweeping three-wide pass for the lead to win the Xfinity Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ky.
Saturday’s victory was Allmendinger’s second of the season and came on what Kaulig Racing considers its home track. Team owner Matt Kaulig is from Akron, roughly 90 minutes away, and he jumped off the pit wall to hug Allmendinger after the win.
Kaulig then sought out Justin Haley and kissed him on the cheek in appreciation of the 1-2 finish for the race team.
Football
Tennessee has agreed to a deal with Atlanta for seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones, allowing the Falcons to clear salary cap space while the Titans get help for Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry and A.J. Brown.
Both teams confirmed the trade Sunday.
The Falcons will receive the Titans’ second-round pick in 2022 and their fourth in 2023 with Atlanta sending Jones and a sixth-round pick in 2023 to Tennessee pending Jones passing a physical.
Baseball
Tony La Russa moved past John McGraw into sole possession of second on baseball’s career manager wins list, directing the Chicago White Sox to a 3-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.
It was win No. 2,764 for La Russa, who was hired by Chicago in October for his first managerial job since he led St. Louis to the World Series championship in 2011. It has been a bit of a bumpy ride so far, but the 76-year-old Hall of Famer has the White Sox on top of the AL Central.
Second on the list is almost assuredly the highest finish for La Russa, who also began his managerial career with the White Sox in 1979. The top spot belongs to Connie Mack with 3,731 victories.
Golf
Jon Rahm walked off the 18th green after tying the 54-hole record and building a six-shot lead in Dublin, Ohio, leaving him on the cusp of joining Tiger Woods as the only repeat winners of the Memorial.
Moments later, he doubled over behind the green and said in anguish, “Not again!”
Rahm was notified he tested positive for the coronavirus, knocking him out of the tournament.
A command performance, that included a hole-in-one Saturday morning to complete his second round followed by an 8-under 64 to tie two tournament records, went to waste.
The PGA Tour said the Spaniard had come in close contact with a person who was COVID-19 positive, meaning Rahm could play provided he was tested daily. Every test since he arrived Monday came back negative except the one after his second round, which was completed Saturday morning.
The positive test was confirmed as Rahm was playing the 18th hole, knowing nothing except no one was close to him on the leaderboard.
Track & field
Sifan Hassan set a world record by running the 10,000 meters in 29 minutes, 6.82 seconds at the Fanny Blankers-Koen Games on Sunday in Hengelo, Netherlands.
The 28-year-old Dutch athlete, back in the same stadium where she set her European record of 29:36.67 in the 10,000 last October, shaved more than 10 seconds off the previous world-best mark of 29:17.45 set by Ethiopia’s Almaz Ayana at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
Gymnastics
Brody Malone deleted Instagram from his phone after racing to the lead at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas, an attempt to cut out distractions as he eyed his first national title.
Consider it good practice. If the 21-year-old keeps performing like this, the distractions around him are only going to increase heading to Tokyo.
Confident from start to finish, Malone overcame a nervous mistake on parallel bars to post a two-day total of 170.700 and stamp himself as the new standard-bearer for the men’s program with the Summer Games just seven weeks away.
The victory ended six-time national champion and two-time Olympian Sam Mikulak’s long reign. While Mikulak rebounded from seventh to third, the 29-year-old believes he saw a changing of the guard.