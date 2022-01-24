Erosion near the Wind Point Lighthouse

Be the first to know
A 40-year-old Racine man has been accused of distributing a large amount of cocaine and heroin in southeast Wisconsin and Chicago.
RACINE — A Racine couple has been accused of abusing their children, allegedly assaulting them with a backscratcher until they bled.
SOMERS — A Racine woman has died from injuries received after being ejected from a car involved in a high-speed crash early Friday on Sheridan Road (Highway 32).
The housing market was hot. So this couple bought a former funeral home in Racine and turned it into an actual home.
A Kenosha man allegedly broke into a Racine home and claimed to be a police officer before being shot and later arrested.
New owner, new flavors, new record holders, new dough, same Chubbie's. "We're a staple here in Racine," said Marwan "Mike" Otallah, the new owner of Chubbie's Pizzeria & Sandwich Shoppe.
A Racine man now faces charges after allowing a Chicago man, who is accused of killing a 12-year-old, to stay in his home on Erie Street.
At his sentencing hearing Friday, Khalil Buckley said "I'm not asking for leniency." Buckley was convicted at trial in November 2021 of first-degree intentional homicide for shooting Caldwell in the back of the head as he tried to run away.
Hair stylists in Racine County are lining up this weekend for a special "cut-a-thon" to raise money for a colleague who has been forced to step away from her business after losing her fiance to COVID-19.
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Milwaukee man has been accused of organizing a scheme to defraud Educators Credit Union, allegedly defrauding ECU out of th…
