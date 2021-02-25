 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ernest J Cosey
0 comments

Ernest J Cosey

  • 0
Ernest Cosey

Ernest J Cosey, 1200 block of Franklin Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (more than 40 grams, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), maintaining a drug trafficking place (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a controlled substance.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News