Ernest (aka Hubert Martin) D. Everson, 4200 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Ernest D. Everson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yeah, Quentin Smith may have been selling marijuana when he was killed. And "he might've been friends" with kids in gangs. But neither of those things should be a death sentence says his older sister.
The 15-year-old allegedly killed the 16-year-old because of an alleged gang affiliation but without any threat of violent provocation.
A 41-year-old woman from Burlington died in a crash Tuesday in Rochester, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office reported.
A Texas man has been accused of stabbing a man in the stomach and then threatening to kill his mom at a restaurant near Interstate 94.
This property owner requested a permit to repair his old barn, but Yorkville instead ordered him to demolish the deteriorated structure. The case is now in court.
A Burlington man has been charged with his fifth OWI and was allegedly found with a baggie of cocaine in his shoe when he was taken to the Racine County Jail.
An 18-year-old man was stabbed at least twice Thursday afternoon during a dispute on Lathrop Avenue.
Racine tattoo artist has a second chance at life after random shooting left him with 22 bullet holes
It's been a long road to recovery for Darryl Clark, a Racine tattoo artist who was the victim of an apparently random shooting that left him with 22 bullet holes. His message for his hometown: "I appreciate the love."
RACINE — The City of Racine Attorney’s Office is trying to bring an end to its five-year battle with former alderman/mayoral candidate Sandy W…
The Racine Police Department issued a wanted persons notice on Thursday for local resident Montavius Drane on the preliminary charge of first-degree attempted homicide.