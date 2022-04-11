Erin Smith, 3500 block of 48th Street, Kenosha, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams), possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Racine Unified School District has apologized for having “missed the mark with the lunch served” to students on Wednesday.
Tony DeRango aimed to debunk rumors circulating that The Pizza King is going to close with a call to The Journal Times this week. There reportedly is a deal in the works. But before the restaurant could be replaced by a gas station, there are several governing bodies that have to give approval. The Pizza King, as a result, will be around for at least a while more.
A Racine woman has been accused of stealing debit and credit card numbers, and also attempting to link 97 different numbers to a CashApp profile.
In short: Union Grove rejects ATVs and golf carts on its roads, incumbent Burlington School Board members hold onto their seats, a number of changes coming to the Racine County Board and 1 of 3 schools had referendums passed.
On Friday, Racine's Special Investigations Unit conducted a traffic stop for Terral Martin, 28, of Racine. He has been identified as a suspect in the killing.
An 1897 hotel burned down in Uptown last night.
The Racine Police Department was dispatched to the area of 19th Street and West Boulevard at approximately 2 a.m. Thursday.
A Racine man allegedly denied drinking and driving before immediately telling officers "You got me for a DUI, I confess" when asked to submit a breath sample.
A now-former Racine County Jail correctional officer is facing criminal charges for allegedly providing marijuana and alcohol to an inmate he knew "from the outside."
A local man allegedly robbed Heights Finance, a lending institution at 1230 Lathrop Ave.
