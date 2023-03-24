Erik William Nielsen, 1300 block of South Emmertsen Road, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Qdoba employee has been accused of taking drugs while at work.
RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 12.
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man reportedly claimed that he left the scene of a hit-and-run wreck Friday because people were “saying things to him.”