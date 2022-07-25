Erik Evan Peterson, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
For the first time, Mount Pleasant Village Board to hear offer to buy last remaining home in Foxconn Area 1
The final family to never sell their home in Foxconn Area 1 may be selling their land to the Village of Mount Pleasant. But it’s not a done deal.
Body cam video shows Da'Shontay King drop gun, pick it up, ignore orders while fleeing before being shot
Officer Zachary Brenner "was obviously shaken up by the incident" and "is doing as well as can be expected ... and is ready to come back to work," Police Chief Maurice Robinson said.
Eugene Faust's dad said his son was so dedicated to helping others that he was an organ donor who made many donations after he died.
The reported armed robbery charge included allegations of three men knocking out another and stealing his fanny pack at Regency Mall on July 4, and also livestreaming the incident.
Alderman Melissa Lemke, who has represented Racine’s District 15 for four terms, resigned from the City of Racine Common Council after eight years on Tuesday.
A Caledonia man working in his yard Thursday afternoon was hit by a stray bullet fired by his juvenile neighbor, who was intending to shoot a bird but missed, the Caledonia Police Department reported.
Mount Pleasant gas station employee accused of using a computer glitch to steal 74 gift cards worth $4,300
A Speedway gas station employee used a glitch called "trucker payments" to steal 74 gift cards worth over $4,300, a newly filed criminal complaint alleges.
The fight was initially reported at around 9 p.m. Friday with multiple ambulances responding to the scene.
Montreal Greer, 40, was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon in the shooting death of Rebecca “Becky” Rannow, who was 41 years old at the time of her death. #JusticeForBecky
Tuesday's decision comes 60 days after the shooting, which occurred May 20.