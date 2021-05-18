Ericka L A Bergevain May 18, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ericka L A Bergevain, 3900 block of Green Street, Racine, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping. 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Bodily Fluid Ericka L A Bergevain Disorderly Conduct Crime Criminal Law Jumping Worker Assessment Abuse Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Crime and Courts Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, May 18 38 min ago These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A de…