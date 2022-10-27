Erica A. Sanders, Chicago, Illinois, possession of narcotic, obstructing an officer.
Erica A. Sanders
Related to this story
Most Popular
The victim had been in a car when he was shot not long after midnight, the Racine Police Department said.
RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of hitting a child in the face with a belt and an electrical cord.
RACINE — More than a year after a fire forced his Super Steak & Lemonade location in Racine to shut down, Taysir Mustafa is bringing his m…
Meet the "impossibly talented" artist from Rochester who tried selling his talents everywhere from schools to funeral homes before hitting on the idea of recreating the biggest names in Hollywood in vivid depictions, all drawn by hand.
On Friday, preceding the arrest, a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle towing a heavy piece of machinery in the area of Vine Street and 13th Avenue.
20-year-old accused of being lookout when his acquaintances held gun to man's head, stole a Nintendo Switch
A Racine man has been accused of being involved in a home invasion and armed robbery in which his accomplice allegedly held a gun to a man's head in order to steal a video game system worth around $300.
A Racine man was allegedly found with 466.6 grams of marijuana in a vehicle. He faces a felony charge.
Companies from Apple Inc. to General Motors Co. to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are grappling with how to coax employees back to the office. Harley-Davidson Inc. is taking a different tack: Let them stay home.
A Racine man allegedly assaulted another man with a bat in front of Mrs. Betty's Kitchen.
Pickleball courts open at Pritchard Park, dedicated to Zane Navratil, the world's No. 1 player and a Racine native
Racine County held a grand opening ceremony for new pickleball courts at Pritchard Park, 2800 Ohio St., Racine, on Wednesday. The event included a grand opening dedication followed by a ceremonial first serve by No. 1-ranked pickleball player in the world Zane Navratil’s mother, Dimple Navratil, and a ceremonial return by County Executive Jonathan Delagrave.