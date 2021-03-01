Eric L Henderson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle revoked.
Three cars driven by drunk drivers crashed into each other at the intersection of Highway 31 and Highway 32 in Mount Pleasant early Sunday morning, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
On Feb. 14, police and rescue responded to the 1800 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, to a 911 call for a pulseless, non-breathing infant.
Jose Trinidad, 46, who repeatedly sexually assaulted a child from the time she was 6 years old until she was 9 years old, was handed a lengthy prison sentence on Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court Judge Wynne Laufenberg.
Prior to being placed under investigation for directing students to consider debunked election fraud theories, school district records show that Burlington High School teacher Jeff Taff urged students to examine COVID-19 conspiracy theories that the public health crisis is a hoax, that vaccines are harmful, that death totals related to the pandemic are inflated, and that the Democratic Party along with other "global elites" including Bill Gates manufactured the crisis.
A Racine man who allegedly had nearly a quarter pound of cocaine in his car and home has been accused of being a drug dealer and was arrested.
When asked if he had any idea what the total number of employees are at Foxconn at this point, Claude Lois, Mount Pleasant's Foxconn project manager, said he did not know. "The final touches are coming," he said.
The Great Depression. World War II. Two fires in 1967 that completely destroyed the the inside of the restaurant. And now, the COVID-19 pandemic. Wells Brothers Restaurant has survived it all.
CHICAGO — The days of paying cash on the Illinois Tollway are gone forever.
Details are still coming out about what exactly occurred and what preceded the chase. Charges have not yet been filed.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly tried to buy marijuana with fake money and fired a gun multiple times at a car.
