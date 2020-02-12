Eric G Otto Jr.
Eric G Otto Jr., 1400 block of Meadow Lane Avenue, Mount Pleasant, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200 and 1,000 grams), felony bail jumping. 

