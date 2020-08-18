Equestrian scavenger hunt set Aug. 29

CALEDONIA — The 19th annual Mane Event, an equestrian scavenger hunt hosted by the Caledonia Conservancy, will be held at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29. It will begin at the historic Neubauer Farm, 5551 Short Road.
Teams of riders head out along a marked trail seeking specific scavenger items. Crossing guards along the way show items for each section of the trail. Upon discovery, the rider takes a picture and at the end of the ride they receive raffle tickets based on how many items were discovered.
Riders will be able choose a boxed lunch.
To register for the event or for more information, go to caledoniaconservancy.org/mane-event-2020.
