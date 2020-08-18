You have permission to edit this article.
Equestrian scavenger hunt set Aug. 29
Equestrian scavenger hunt set Aug. 29

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
CALEDONIA — The 19th annual Mane Event, an equestrian scavenger hunt hosted by the Caledonia Conservancy, will be held at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29. It will begin at the historic Neubauer Farm, 5551 Short Road.

Teams of riders head out along a marked trail seeking specific scavenger items. Crossing guards along the way show items for each section of the trail. Upon discovery, the rider takes a picture and at the end of the ride they receive raffle tickets based on how many items were discovered.

Riders will be able choose a boxed lunch.

To register for the event or for more information, go to caledoniaconservancy.org/mane-event-2020.

