CHICAGO — Ben Zobrist has been gone for four weeks, but Cubs President Theo Epstein said his valuable switch-hitting infielder has remained in contact.
“I’ve been in touch with him,” Epstein said Wednesday night. “He’s been communicative with us. We have an understanding with him. Our thoughts are with him, his family and his situation. That’s all for now.”
Zobrist, 38, was placed on the restricted list on May 8. Five days later, Zobrist filed for legal separation in Williamson County, Tenn., where he resides in the offseason. Zobrist’s filing stated his wife, Juliana, “has been guilty of inappropriate marital conduct which render further cohabitation impossible,” according to the Tennessean.
“Husband is unsure if the marriage can be salvaged,” the filing further stated.
Julianna Zobrist filed on the same day in Cook County and hired attorney Karen Krehbiel, who represented Chicago billionaire hedge fund CEO Kenneth Griffin in his divorce from Anne Dias Griffin in 2015.
The Cubs admit they miss Zobrist, who delivered the game-winning hit in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series, because of his leadership and production. But they’ve gradually proceeded as if he might not rejoin them.
And Epstein was careful not to speak on his behalf.
“I’ve offered him support and stayed in good contact with him,” Epstein said. “It would be most appropriate and fair. If we get to a point where there are any updates, they have to come from him.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.