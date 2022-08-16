 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Zoo Debut has small plates, auctions

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0

RACINE — "Walk on the Wild Side" is the theme of the annual Zoo Debut from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.

Guests will walk down the red carpet in their black-tie or fashionably animal-inspired attire at this themed gala. It will feature an open bar, small plates by local restaurants, live entertainment, and live and silent auctions.

Tickets cost $175 and reservations are required by Aug. 31. Go to racinezoo.org.

Funds raised will benefit essential veterinary and daily animal care, education programs and conservation efforts at the Racine Zoo.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dwayne Johnson fought for 'Black Adam' to get standalone movie

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News