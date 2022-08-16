Zoo Debut has small plates, auctions

RACINE — "Walk on the Wild Side" is the theme of the annual Zoo Debut from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.

Guests will walk down the red carpet in their black-tie or fashionably animal-inspired attire at this themed gala. It will feature an open bar, small plates by local restaurants, live entertainment, and live and silent auctions.

Tickets cost $175 and reservations are required by Aug. 31. Go to racinezoo.org.