Your 2022 Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend guide

It’s Thanksgiving Weekend — and your house is full of visiting relatives of all ages. Or, it’s just you and your spouse and your cats.

Whatever your situation is, now that you’ve recovered from Thanksgiving dinner — and late-night snacking out of the refrigerator — it’s time to get your giblets off the couch and get the blood flowing in your legs again.

What to do?

You could take everyone shopping with your no-limit American Express card, but that can get expensive — and exhausting — in a hurry.

There are plenty of activities (and fear not, many include shopping opportunities) offering family togetherness and some holiday cheer over this long weekend:

For young children

All aboard: Kenosha’s streetcar and trolley rides are free Friday, Nov. 25, from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. during Downtown Kenosha’s annual “Lightin’ Up” celebration.

Jellystone Park’s Christmas Carnival of Lights is back in Racine County this year, with the lights shining through Jan. 1. Families drive through the campground, which features more than 1.5 million lights. For hours, pricing and more details, go to wichristmascarnival.com. At the movies: Your best bet for young children? The animated film “Strange World,” featuring explorers on some sort of epic quest, no doubt.

For teens

If you’ve got teenagers to entertain over this long holiday weekend, you have our sympathy. They’ll probably be happiest shopping, snapping selfies and playing video games. Did we mention shopping? But there are ways to force them to get out of the house (at least for a few hours).

At the movies: We’re pretty sure teens aren’t interested in kiddie fare, but if they like creepy films, there’s “The Menu,” a wicked satire of high-end dining. (It's not our idea of a holiday film, but we scare easily. Very easily.) They also might enjoy Dwayne Johnson as "Black Adam."

We’re pretty sure teens aren’t interested in kiddie fare, but if they like creepy films, there’s “The Menu,” a wicked satire of high-end dining. (It's not our idea of a holiday film, but we scare easily. Very easily.) They also might enjoy Dwayne Johnson as "Black Adam." Downtown fun: Teens should have fun Friday at Kenosha's “Lightin’ Up” Festival. The event includes the city's tree-lighting ceremony, but even more fun is the live music, performed by the a cappella group Harmonix, starting at 3:45 p.m. After that, teens will find plenty of places to get something to eat, along with special sales, promotions and musical performances around the downtown area. Downtown Kenosha holiday events run from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, with the tree-lighting itself at 4:30 p.m. The ENTIRE tree-lighting event is OUTSIDE. So bundle up!

Teens should have fun Friday at Kenosha's “Lightin’ Up” Festival. The event includes the city's tree-lighting ceremony, but even more fun is the live music, performed by the a cappella group Harmonix, starting at 3:45 p.m. After that, teens will find plenty of places to get something to eat, along with special sales, promotions and musical performances around the downtown area. Downtown Kenosha holiday events run from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, with the tree-lighting itself at 4:30 p.m. The ENTIRE tree-lighting event is OUTSIDE. So bundle up! Fun on the farm: The Jerry Smith Farm, 7150 18th St. in Somers, has brought back its holiday lights display. This year, the Holiday Light Walk includes s’more kits, fire pits, holiday music, “Smitty’s Hot Totties,” visits with Santa Claus (on select days), a reindeer exhibit and shopping in the Country Store. That's enough to keep anyone busy! The lights display and Country Store are open 5 to 9 p.m. daily, through Dec. 18. Admission is $7; free for children age 2 and younger. Note: Check the farm’s website, jerrysmithfarm.com, and/or Facebook page for Santa’s schedule at the farm.

Good to see you, Aunt Kathy!

You’re trying to come up with activities for adults? How about visiting places that are decked out for the holidays?

Christmas at Kemper: The annual celebration at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave. in Kenosha, kicks off Sunday, Nov. 27, with a Holiday Open House, featuring the Durkee Mansion decked out for the holidays. The Durkee Mansion, decorated in 1860s style with the theme “Victorian Winter Elegance,” is open 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday to kick off this season. All decorations are either handmade or antique. Admission is free. For more details about the Durkee Mansion tours, see Page 14.

If you like lots of lights — like, say, 2 million lights — then head out to the Grand Geneva Resort, on highways 50 and 12 in Lake Geneva, for its annual Christmas in the Country outdoor lighting display. There are plenty of indoor decorations, too, plus a gingerbread house contest and holiday shows. While you’re there, treat your visiting relatives to a nice meal in a beautifully decorated resort. grandgeneva.com. The art of shopping: Adults might say "I don't need anything for Christmas," but maybe they just haven't been shopping in the right places. The Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., has a museum store packed with treasures, and it's also the time of year for holiday craft shows and art fairs. Also, it's Small Business Saturday this weekend, which is a great reminder to shop at the local businesses in the Racine and Kenosha area. Check out the many businesses offering Thanksgiving Weekend specials.