Yesterday's Children performing at Kemper Center

KENOSHA — A dance, with music from the local band Yesterday’s Children, is 7 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Kenosha’s Kemper Center in the historic Simmons Auditorium, 6501 Third Ave.

The dance is a benefit hosted by the Kemper Alumnae 4th Floor Restoration Project.

The organization, made up of graduates of the former Kemper Hall girls school, is working to create a Kemper Hall History Museum in that fourth floor space. The museum will feature exhibits on the historic site’s convent, school and former students.

Yesterday’s Children is a horn-driven group that performs classic tunes — think bands like Chicago, Bryan Setzer, Blood Sweat & Tears, The Buckinghams, The Grass Roots and sometimes even Frank Sinatra.

Tickets are $30 per person or $50 for a couple and are available in advance at kempercenter.com/event and will also be sold at the door.

There will be a cash bar, along with popcorn (from Kenosha’s Sandy’s Popper) and peanuts.

Coming up: The alumnae group is planning an organ recital with Brian Schoettler in Kemper’s chapel on May 21 as the next project fundraiser.

Kemper Hall closed in 1975, and former students have stayed connected through the alumnae association.

In June, the alumnae group is hosting a big celebration to mark the school’s 150th anniversary. (The school started in 1870, but the anniversary event was delayed two years because of COVID-19.)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.