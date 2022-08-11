Yesterday's Children at Kenosha's "At the Shell" on Aug. 16

KENOSHA — “Tuesdays at The Shell” continues its season at the Pennoyer Park band shell with a performance by Yesterday’s Children.

The free concert starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, in the park, on Seventh Avenue at 35th Street on Kenosha’s lakefront.

The Kenosha band is a horn-driven group that performs classic tunes by bands including Chicago, Blood Sweat & Tears, The Buckinghams and The Grass Roots.

The band was formed in 1965. Yes, 1965, and is still entertaining audiences. Although there have been breaks between performances and 40 or so different members over the years, the music has remained the constant.

Original member Rich Allen — interviewed by the Kenosha News in 2016 — said the group’s first gig was playing outside the J.C. Penney store during Downtown Kenosha’s Crazy Days.

In those early years, Yesterday’s Children played all over the area, from local gigs at the Kenosha Youth Foundation’s “Dry Dock” to performing at Summerfest in 1970.

After getting married and having a career in human resources at Abbott Laboratories, Allen “got the band back together” about 15 years ago, playing in Allen’s backyard for a reunion. Those backyard jam sessions eventually grew into the band performing again.

Audiences members should bring a lawn chair. Bench seating is also available in the park. Food and soft drinks are available for purchase.