Working Artist Holiday sale is Sunday

KENOSHA — The 15th annual Working Artist Holiday Sale will take place Sunday, Dec. 11, in the Kenosha Union Club, 3030 39th Ave.
The sale is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
Items for purchase include ceramics, drawings, fiber works, gourds, glass, hand-bound books, jewelry, paintings, photography, prints, wood pieces and more.
“There is ample parking here,” organizers said, “and plenty of space for the artists and shoppers.”
