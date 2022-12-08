 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Working Artist Holiday sale is Sunday

  • 0

KENOSHA — The 15th annual Working Artist Holiday Sale will take place Sunday, Dec. 11, in the Kenosha Union Club, 3030 39th Ave.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The sale is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

Items for purchase include ceramics, drawings, fiber works, gourds, glass, hand-bound books, jewelry, paintings, photography, prints, wood pieces and more.

“There is ample parking here,” organizers said, “and plenty of space for the artists and shoppers.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Selena Gomez and Paris Hilton tease exciting new music

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News