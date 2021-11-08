Wonderland of Lights drive-through returns to Racine Zoo

RACINE — As a special holiday treat, the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., is hosting the 2021 Wonderland of Lights, an illuminated drive-through adventure, Nov. 19 through Jan. 2.

Wonderland of Lights will allow guests to enjoy dazzling illuminations from the safety and comfort of their own vehicle. They will enter at the 200 Goold Street gate entrance on the corner of Goold Street and Michigan Boulevard. Guests will queue on Michigan Boulevard along the lakefront.

Upon entering the zoo, guests will wind through a dedicated pathway with millions of twinkling lights taking them past decorated trees, characters, a broad tunnel with a show of dynamic designs and more. The light displays are suitable for all ages.

Guests will end their Wonderland of Lights experience with the annual Kiwanis holiday lights. These displays will surround the zoo’s pond and line up along Main Street. One of the displays is a waterfall consisting of seven sections that, when pieced together, become a 22-foot by 28-foot display.

Wonderland of Lights will be open from 6 to 9 p.m. daily. Admission is $5 per person at the gate (payment is by cash or credit card). There is no charge for children ages 2 and younger. This is a drive-through only experience, with no walking allowed. To learn more, visit racinezoo.org.

