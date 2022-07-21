Wolf to perform solo with Racine Concert Band July 24

RACINE — Jacob Wolf has been playing the clarinet since fifth grade, when he started learning and using his grandfather’s instrument.

Sunday night, he’ll perform a clarinet solo with the Racine Concert Band.

Wolf is playing “Fantasia and Rondo” by Carl Maria von Weber.

He and conductor Mark Eichner selected the piece together.

“It has a nice balance,” Wolf said of “Rondo,” “with fun parts for the band and the soloist.”

Wolf — a Kenosha native and resident who graduated from Harborside Academy in 2018 — has been a member of the Racine Concert Band for three years. He also performs with the Kenosha Pops Concert Band.

Wolf chose the clarinet, in part, he said because the woodwind instrument “has a lot of flexibility. You can play a ton of genres: classical, jazz, pop.”

He is studying Clarinet Performance and Music Education at Bowling Green State University and plans to graduate in December before going on to pursue a master’s degree in Clarinet Performance.

The band also welcomes Racine’s Lighthouse Brigade Band, directed by Laura Shapovalov. Sunday evening, the group will perform the national anthem and then join with the Racine Concert Band on “Jump-Up,” from the “Jamaican Folk Suite” arranged by Harold Walters.

The Lighthouse Brigade is a summer music program operated by the Racine Unified School District.

The Racine Concert Band’s program, as it continues its landmark 100th season, also includes:

“Tico Tico” by Zequinha Abreu. The samba piece is from the 1944 movie “Bathing Beauty,” starring Red Skelton and Esther Williams.

“Commando March” by Samuel Barber. The composer wrote the piece in 1942 shortly after his induction into the Army, and it was immediately popular.

Otto Nicolai’s overture to “The Merry Wives of Windsor.”

“Glory of the Trumpets” by J.O. Brockenshire.

Music from the 1939 film classic “The Wizard of Oz” by Harold Arlen. The medley includes “Over the Rainbow,” “We’re Off to See the Wizard,” “The Merry Old Land of Oz” and “If I Only had a Brain.

“Cumbia Medley,” arranged by Dan Hoffman.

The Mexican folk song “Cielito Lindo,” arranged by Naohiro Iwai.

John Philip Sousa’s “High School Cadets” march. The 1890 piece was composed in honor of the cadet drill team of Washington High School in the District of Columbia.