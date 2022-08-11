Wisconsin State Fair Foods: Cream puffs ... and beyond!

When it comes to food at the Wisconsin State Fair, the guiding principle is “the crazier, the better.”

Though the fair’s centerpiece remains the humble cream puff — if a cream puff as big as your head can be called “humble” — once you venture away from that iconic pastry, the options get very interesting, very quickly.

Each year, the fair hosts its Sporkies competition, with fair food vendors competing to outdo each other with creative concoctions.

The contest “encourages vendors to take their unique and exotic food creations to the next level.”

Sporkies awards

This year’s Sporkies winners are:

First place: The Peño Pretzel Popper Brat, available at Gertrude’s Pretzels. It starts with a 10-inch jalapeño cheddar bratwurst, which is wrapped in pretzel dough, topped with coarse pretzel salt and fresh cut jalapeños and baked until it’s golden brown. But that’s not all! Once it’s done baking, it’s brushed with butter, drizzled with white cheddar sauce and served with a house-made jalapeño cream cheese.

Second place: The Sconnie Slugger, available at Miller Lite Sports Bar & Grill. This Sporkies entry reinvents a festival favorite: the corn dog. The Sconnie Slugger combines a locally made beer brat and cheese curds and then dips them in cruller cornmeal batter. This on-a-stick work of art is deep-fried (of course!) and topped with “dijonaise” and German sweet & sour cabbage.

Third place: The Brandy Old Fashioned S’more On-a-Stick, available at Freese’s Candy Shoppe. This new item takes a Wisconsin classic and gives it a twist. The recipe: Fluffy cream is sandwiched between two graham crackers and covered in milk chocolate. After being drizzled with white chocolate, it’s topped with the traditional old fashioned garnishes of dried orange and dried cherry.

Sporkies finalists

Black Bean Burrito Balls, available at Lakefront Brewery Beer Garden. This vegetarian dish contains a mix of black beans, sweet corn, cheeses and spices combined into bite-sized spheres and breaded with a combination of spicy cheese curls and nacho cheese chips. Then, into the deep fryer they go (of course)! These balls are served with chile lime sauce.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Latte, available at Slim McGinn’s Irish Pub. Here’s a new twist on a breakfast drink: Coffee is mixed with Cinnamon Toast Crunch infused cereal milk. Because this is a State Fair food, it’s kicked up another notch with a cereal crust rimmed cup, all topped with whipped cream. Or, as we call it, “our breakfast dreams have come true at the State Fair.”

Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Chicken On-a-Stick, available at Bud Pavilion. This deep-fried chicken skewer is breaded with a special seasoning blend and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos dust. It’s then drizzled with chipotle ranch and sprinkled with a “top-secret” seasoning.

Fried Pickle Cheese Curd Tacos, available at Richie’s Cheese Curd Tacos. We admit, this one might go too far, even for us. Deep-fried pickles are sandwiched together with cream cheese and freshly battered white cheddar cheese curds. Mix them all together — and into the deep-fryer it goes. It’s all snuggled inside a deep-fried taco shell and is then stuffed with ooey-gooey cheese. Need something spicy/sweet? It’s topped with raspberry chipotle sauce. Oh, and fresh greens for a “healthy” touch.

Surf and Turf Sliders, available at Tropics. The pulled pork mini-sandwich sliders are combined with coconut shrimp for a sweet/savory mix. There’s also a layer of tropical slaw and pineapple mango salsa. It’s all then smothered in a jalapeño aioli sauce and served on a Hawaiian sweet roll bun.

Food ... with insects?

With more than 200 food and beverage locations, you’re sure to find something new to try.

If you’re feeling particularly brave, check out these new offerings with INSECTS: The Arctic Bug Blast Slush is a blue raspberry slush topped with whipped cream and a sprinkling of edible bugs, including a scorpion. Yes, they are real. If you’re craving more edible-insects action, try the new Bug Apple on a Stick: A chocolate-covered apple coated with edible June bugs, crickets, worms and ants.

Why the sticks?

You may have noticed a theme with State Fair food favorites: Many of the items are served on sticks.

(They’re also deep fried, but that’s something for you and your cardiologist to discuss.)

Sticking foods on a stick is perfect for fairgoers who want to keep moving while they’re eating. While I’m devouring this corn brat (on a stick!), I can also be looking for the booth selling Gator Claws on a stick. Who has time to sit down to chow down when there are deep-fried Twinkies on a stick to be had?

If you want to eat it, you can find it — on a stick — at the fair.

Options include: Various sausages on a stick, chicken wings on a stick, deep-fried olives on a stick, various cheesecakes on a stick, pork ribs on a stick, deep-fried mashed potatoes on a stick, cookie dough on a stick ... the list goes on and on.

How serious is this food-on-a-stick obsession? The State Fair vendors include a Fried Fruit On-a-Stick stand. Now that’s dedication!