Wisconsin Christmas Carnival of Lights to open Nov. 30

CALEDONIA — The 10th anniversary of the Wisconsin Christmas Carnival of Lights will open Saturday, Nov. 30, for the season at Jellystone Park Camp-Resort, 8425 Highway 38.
Families can explore and experience Wisconsin’s largest (1.6-mile) drive-through light display featuring more than 2 million twinkling lights daily through Dec. 31 (closed Dec. 25).
Visitors will enjoy unique moving light displays, including two, 200-foot-long drive-through light tunnels. A fan favorite, the existing tunnel of lights dances to the beat of holiday music. This year, a new tunnel has been added featuring images and words corresponding to favorite Christmas tunes.
Evy the Talking Christmas Tree, an animatronic, 10-foot singing tree, will return to Santa’s Workshop to tell Christmas stories and lead holiday carols. Guests can also warm up with hot chocolate, roast their own s’mores in outdoor fire pits, mail a letter to the North Pole or meet and take pictures with Santa. Families interested in visiting Santa can find hours at: wichristmascarnival.com/santas-his-workshop.
“The holidays are all about creating lasting memories with your family,” said Bridget Bender, Jellystone’s general manager. “We are so proud to provide an experience that the whole family will love. We have worked hard to make the 10th anniversary of the Christmas Carnival of Lights an unforgettable holiday tradition.”
You have free articles remaining.
Guests have the option to see the light show from Santa’s giant sleigh, offering a unique open-air experience. Families feel even closer to the displays as the sleigh travels through the light show with up to 43 guests, in tiered seating. More information on sleigh rides can be found at: wichristmascarnival.com/book-a-sleigh-ride.
Jellystone will again partner with the Ronald McDonald House by donating $1 from each of the first 4,000 cars that visit. Ronald McDonald House Charities Eastern Wisconsin supports a “home away from home” mission for families of seriously ill or injured children. They have also donated $1,500 worth of admission tickets to the light show for families staying at the Ronald McDonald House.
Discount nights
Jellystone Park is also offering several discounts to various community partners on the following dates:
- Military & Senior Night, Monday, Dec. 2 — Show a military ID or a senior (65 and older) ID to save 75 percent off a single car admission.
- Teacher Appreciation, Tuesday, Dec. 3 — Teachers, aids, principals and others shaping children’s education can show their school ID to save 50 percent off a single car admission.
- Service Personnel Night, Thursday, Dec. 5 — EMS, firefighters and police officers can present their ID at the gate to save 50 percent off a single car admission.
Hours and prices
Wisconsin Christmas Carnival of Lights hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The entry fee for carloads with up to eight people is $20 on weekdays and $25 on weekends. Pricing for larger groups can be found on the website, wichristmascarnival.com.