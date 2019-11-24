Wisconsin Christmas Carnival of Lights to open Nov. 30

CALEDONIA — The 10th anniversary of the Wisconsin Christmas Carnival of Lights will open Saturday, Nov. 30, for the season at Jellystone Park Camp-Resort, 8425 Highway 38.

Families can explore and experience Wisconsin’s largest (1.6-mile) drive-through light display featuring more than 2 million twinkling lights daily through Dec. 31 (closed Dec. 25).

Visitors will enjoy unique moving light displays, including two, 200-foot-long drive-through light tunnels. A fan favorite, the existing tunnel of lights dances to the beat of holiday music. This year, a new tunnel has been added featuring images and words corresponding to favorite Christmas tunes.

Evy the Talking Christmas Tree, an animatronic, 10-foot singing tree, will return to Santa’s Workshop to tell Christmas stories and lead holiday carols. Guests can also warm up with hot chocolate, roast their own s’mores in outdoor fire pits, mail a letter to the North Pole or meet and take pictures with Santa. Families interested in visiting Santa can find hours at: wichristmascarnival.com/santas-his-workshop.