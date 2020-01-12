Winter Picnic in a Snow Globe offered at zoo

RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., recently announced its Winter Picnic in a Snow Globe promotion, which will offer gatherings of up to eight people with food, drink and tables in a clear, heated dome.

The Snow Globe comes in a kit and is comprised of a PVC frame covered with a clear marine poly cover. The dome, which is 12 feet in diameter and 7 feet tall at the apex, will be set up on the sidewalk immediately east of the zoo pond.

There, groups will get food, drinks, tables, chairs and games; and an encounter with one of the zoo’s many animal ambassadors. Joey’s Yardarm will serve the food which consists of either grilled cheese and tomato soup or chili and cornbread and s’mores for dessert. Add-on options are available.

The globe also includes a music speaker; customers must bring their own music source. The games provided will include both children’s and adult games such as "Pictionary," playing cards and "Uno."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

People have a choice of five packages ranging in price from $150 for a nonalcohol experience to $325 for the “everything package.” In between are a beer package, wine package or beer and wine package, each for $200.

Each booking comes with a zoo admission for another day.

Snow Globe schedule